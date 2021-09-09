smaller products disguise high prices

Inflation does not always appear to the consumer as a result of rising prices. In some cases, the product is not more expensive, but the packaging starts to bring fewer units or comes with smaller weights and measures than before.

The phenomenon is known in English as “shrinkflation” and can be translated as “reduflation”. It is a commercial strategy of the brands: to reduce the product so as not to increase the price. In practice, it is more expensive for the consumer, because he is buying less quantity for the same money.

Brazilians, who live with accumulated inflation of 9% in 12 months, have complained about increasingly smaller products. The egg carton that no longer comes with a dozen, chocolates and cookies that have shrunk, the laundry detergent that lasts less. There are several examples.

By law, companies are required to notify on the packaging when there is a reduction. But consumer protection agencies say that warning is not always clear enough. In São Paulo, if the notice is too small, the consumer can ask for the money back (see details on packaging rules at the end of this text).

Chocolate under 100g

The weight of the candy bar and the candy box is one of the cases that generate more comments on social networks. Consumers have noticed that some popular brands are selling smaller and smaller packages.

Nestlé declared that “the company’s adoption of new packaging formats and sizes aims to follow market trends, ensure suitability for technological innovations or also standardize the grammage of branded products, in order to maintain its competitiveness.”

He also said that the reductions are always highlighted on the packaging with the notice “New weight”.

Smaller and smaller pieces! The bars in the mid-1980s weighed 200 grams. Today, they weigh 90 grams. Did the price decrease proportionately? NOT! And periodically every 3 years or so the weight of the chocolate bars decreases and ALL brands. Was it a cartel decision? — Luciano Vidal Lyra Pereira (@VidalLyra) June 29, 2021

Lacta stated that it has not reduced the size of the products in the last two years and that some have even gotten bigger in this period. He also said that any possible reduction will be accompanied by signs on the packaging, as determined by Brazilian legislation.

Reduction in paçoca and sugar packets

Not even the paçoquinha, a national passion, escaped. One of the largest Brazilian manufacturers, Santa Helena, reported that it reduced 4g of rectangular packages, including those of the Cuida Bem brand.

According to Santa Helena, the reduction is due to inflation in raw materials. The company says there was an increase of 50% in the value of peanuts and 39% in packaging.

“We respect the legislation and the competent bodies. Therefore, we always communicate on product packaging, alerting consumers,” said Santa Helena on the warning of reduction.

Image: Art/ UOL

In addition to chocolate and paçoca, candy consumers felt the “reduflation” even in the sugar package, which has been marketed with less than 1 kg.

The other day I was tricked () by a bag of refined sugar. Generally, we are used to 1kg packages, without having different packaging, with different weight. I paid ten cents less for an EIGHT HUNDRED gram bag of refined sugar. Great “economy”. pic.twitter.com/2BrbyqMEJv — Thiago C. (@thiagoch8) July 16, 2021

Egg carton and meat packaging

A carton of chicken eggs with a dozen used to be standard in Brazilian markets. For some time now, many brands have opted for a box with only ten eggs.

Box with a dozen eggs turned into only ten. Aside from the size of any restaurant dish, whether pf or not. — Marcus JM Carvalho (@MarcusJMCarval1) August 18, 2021

Meat inflation has also led to a reduction in packaging size — and consumers have noticed. The size of the meat tray turned into a meme:

O UOL he sought the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) to comment on the “reduflation” of eggs and meat, but got no response.

Smaller washing powder washes more?

Another item that has attracted the attention of consumers is washing powder. The traditional packaging, with 1kg is increasingly rare, being replaced by smaller boxes.

The soap manufacturer Omo, the market leader, claims that the new formula makes the product more profitable and that, therefore, there would be no harm to the consumer.

Very cool, this new posture of yours. @omobrasil . It reduces the volume by 100g, and maintains (or increases) the price. It just shows how much you take people’s pockets into consideration. https://t.co/xuT3bdbhc5 — Draile (@Draile3) August 3, 2019

Disguises inflation, says expert

André Braz, an economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), at FGV, says that reducing product measures is a commercial strategy to mask inflation. “It’s a way of not passing on the price to the final consumer, a marketing strategy”, he says.

“Consumers pay the same thing, but have a lower satisfaction with the same product. Over time, he notices the difference,” says the economist.

According to Braz, when a product “shrinks”, it needs to be calculated in inflation indices (such as IPCA, INPC and IGP-M). But as this calculation is not simple, it is common that certain products are simply excluded from the list of items evaluated.

Decrease needs to be noted on the packaging

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, stated that the reduction of product measures is allowed, as long as it respects the signaling rules.

“In the specific case of packaged products, there is a normative determination that obliges suppliers to inform on the front of the label of these products whenever there are quantitative changes”, he stated in a note.

O UOL questioned Senacon about assessments of companies that failed to comply with the Ministry of Justice ordinance, but the secretariat did not respond.

According to Idec (Brazilian Consumer Protection Institute), companies are required to clearly inform the consumer of any change in packaging or quantity. “It’s no use just a little indication in the same place where the previous volume was. It needs to be highlighted.”

Idec advises you to pay attention to the size of the package and the price, even if it is a product you buy frequently.

“If you notice that the amount has decreased and you were not visibly alerted on the label, make a complaint to your city’s Procon and follow the process.”

Procon-SP cited a state law that requires companies in São Paulo to occupy at least 20% of the package with an alert in case of reduction of measures.

“Consumers who purchase products in breach of this law are guaranteed the right to exchange them for another product of their free choice or to obtain a refund of the amount paid in cash,” he said.