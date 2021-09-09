Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield vents on film participation, “I’m fucked” – Movie News

Rumor has it that the actor and Tobey Maguire will return to play the web head in the new Marvel film, starring Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Return Home has finally won its first trailer, after a long time of waiting and anticipation from fans. Right away, we had confirmation that the film will explore the multiverse with the help of the powers of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), in addition to showing the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, who was the antagonist of Spider-Man 2 The internet, of course, went wild, but the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield left some fans disappointed.

After all, are the two actors really going to appear in the next film with Tom Holland? In an interview with Variety, the protagonist of The Spectacular Spider-Man again denied knowing about any involvement with the new Marvel project. “I understand why people are freaking out at the concept of this collaboration, because I’m a fan too. You can’t help imagining these scenes and moments of ‘Oh my God, how awesome would it be if they did this?’ but it’s important to me. let me record that this is not something I know I’m involved in,” explained Andrew Garfield.

He also talked about the messy situation that is talking about these rumors: “But I know I won’t be able to say anything that will convince people that I really don’t know what’s going on. *dido. It’s going to be a big disappointment for people, or something very exciting,” he concluded. It’s worth remembering that supposed leaks from the set seem to show him filming scenes for the film, in addition to the former stuntman of Garfield accidentally shared a picture of you on the set next to Tom Holland, despite having erased it quickly. Plus, it’s not like the actor would be able to reveal one of Marvel’s best kept secrets if it were true.

The truth is that throughout the film’s production process, everyone involved is being very careful to avoid possible punctures or spoilers. Even Tom Holland, known for telling many secrets surrounding Marvel films, did not confirm the presence of the two actors. “No, they won’t appear in this movie. Unless they’ve kept this gigantic information from me, which I think would be too big a secret to keep. But so far, no. It will be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies we’re doing,” Holland said in an interview with Esquire.

Also during the interview with Variety, Garfield took the opportunity to talk about his experience in the role of the web head, “It was just beautiful. I got to meet Emma [Stone] and working with Sally Field. I had karma with Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure, and we were going to fight, but lately, we love each other in a deep way. We tried to balance as much as I wanted to do with the character and what she needed as head of the studio. [Sony]”, stated the actor.

No Return Home promises to go in a surprising direction after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity in Far From Home (2019), promising to explore the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The participation of many actors has been speculated to return to their old roles in movies from the friend of the neighborhood. Scheduled to be released on December 16, 2021, Spider-Man: No Return Home will be directed by Jon Watts, who also directed the last two features in the franchise. In the cast, we will have the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jon Favreau. In addition to them, the film is likely to feature the Sinister Sextet, with villains who have appeared in other webhead franchises, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.