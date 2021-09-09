Spider-Man: after new leak, actor denies participation in film

Actor Andrew Garfield again denied, this Wednesday (8), that he is somehow involved with Spider-Man: No Return Home. He said he is concerned about the reaction of fans, who may (or may not) be disappointed about his possible return to the hero role.

In a long interview with Variety, Garfield spoke about how he has been bombarded with questions and inquiries about the subject. “I understand why people are freaking out about this concept [de ele e Tobey Maguire voltarem a viver o Homem-Aranha], because I’m also a fan. You can’t help imagining the scenes and thinking, ‘Oh my God, how cool would it be if they did that?'” he said.

“But it’s important for me to make it on the record that it’s not something I’m involved in. But I know I won’t be able to say anything to convince someone that I don’t know what’s going on. **. Either it’s going to be very disappointing for people or it’s going to be very exciting,” he added, leaving a glimmer of hope.

About the two films in the franchise The spectacular Spider Man, Garfield said it was a rewarding experience, even though he was disappointed by the pressure that was put on the feature films, as they needed to return at the box office for Sony.

“It was just beautiful. I met Emma [Stone, que virou sua namorada] and worked with her and Sally Field. I had a karma with Amy Pascal [produtora da Sony], who was a mother figure, and we fought, but in the end, we loved each other deeply,” he recalled.

Negative amid the leaks

Garfield was adamant in denying that he participated in Spider-Man: No Return Home, even in the midst of multiple leaks. In the most recent one, which flooded social networks this Wednesday, a brief video is shown in which he appears in the Amigão da Neighborhood outfit in a studio.

It is not known if the production is real or a deep fake, for example, but the fact is that the publication left fans even more excited. Check out the short video that went viral on Twitter below.