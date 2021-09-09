Stations are already without fuel after truck stoppages

The movement carried out by truck drivers on various stretches of state highways is already beginning to impact fuel supply at service stations in the state. The information was confirmed this Thursday morning (09), by the Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sindipostos).

According to Sindipostos, the gas stations in the interior of the state are already “without products or their tanks are almost empty”. Also according to the organisation, the stations are already in negotiations with distributors so that stocks can be replaced.

“It is important to make it clear that this information was reported by some businessmen and does not necessarily represent the reality of the entire interior and even of the municipality in which they are located”, reinforced the union.

In some cases, stocks at stations last between two and three days. However, the high demand for refueling in recent days has accelerated the shortage of fuel.

In Guarapari, for example, there are already records of gas stations that increased the price of fuel between Wednesday and Thursday (September 8th and 9th). (Read more here)

“The Sindipostos advises the population to be cautious and avoid rushing to the posts”, reinforced the union.

Finally, the organization believes that there will be no problem in the supply of fuel in Greater Vitória and urged protesters and public authorities to have “common sense” to seek a solution.