Steam Deck may not run all games at launch

James B. Ramey, the president of Codeweavers, the company that, together with Valve, developed the technology responsible for allowing native Windows games to run on SteamOS, called Proton, has sent a warning to potential Steam Deck buyers: certain games in the library may not run on laptop PC at launch.

Currently, the expectation is that the device will be able to run around 16 thousand games. It’s not little, but it remains much less than what was expected by those who believed in the information that all games on the platform would be supported.

Originally, in an interview with IGN, Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve stated that the Steam Deck would run all games currently sold on Steam. Ramey, however, believes that Griffais was referring to the device’s potential to one day run all these games.

“I don’t think he was necessarily referring to supporting this game on Proton — I think he was saying that the device has the power, graphics, RAM and storage space to support any game available.” , said on the podcast Boiling Steam (via GameSpot).

This does not, of course, mean that all buyers should give up. After all, it’s not like you can’t do system updates. Games that don’t run on the Steam Deck at launch may work fine after that.

“I really believe that since Proton is a living project, it’s not static in any way or form,” he concluded. “There’s been a lot of time being invested in Proton to support a broader range of games, even those available today. So you’ll see that when the Steam Deck comes out and Proton is put on the platform, there will be one greater number of titles supported.”