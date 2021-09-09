Stefani and Dabrowski grow in the end, eliminate Czechs and go to the semifinal in doubles

It was suffered, but Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski are in the semifinals of the women’s doubles tournament at US Open. Playing this Wednesday (08) in the sunny fast court of Louis Armstrong Stadium, the duo faced Lucie Hradecká and Marie Bouzková, from the Czech Republic, and won by 2 sets to 1 (6/4, 4/6 and 6/1) in the quarterfinal match.

The match, as it could not be different, was marked by the balance between the two pairs, who took turns in confirming the services during the first half hour of the confrontation. But after three missed opportunities, Dabrowski and Stefani managed to claim a four break point to break the Czech serve at the decisive point to win the set.

The balance continued setting the tone of the confrontation until the middle of the second set, when the Czech Republic duo managed to get the better of the opponents’ serve, confirming an advantage soon after, and keeping the service to close in 6/4.

After the second set crash, Dabrowski and Stefani returned to the decisive moment with the determination to return to the lead in the game. And they managed to break the service of the Czechs at the beginning of the work, reaching 3 to 0.

More solid, heads No. 5 took advantage of another moment of hesitation from Hradecká and Bouzková to break another serve of the opponents, only confirming the service then to close the game in 2 sets to 1.

Guaranteed in the semifinals, Dabrowski and Stefani will now face the last stage before the final in Queens, New York. The opposing duo will be defined in the confrontation between Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally, both from the United States, and the seeded duo n°1: Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh.

The big decision of the US Open women's doubles tournament will take place next Sunday (12), and will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.