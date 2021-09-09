Stellantis corrects Peugeot and sees growth soar by 156% in the year

Stellantis’ hand at Peugeot is already starting to give consistent results. A feat that we had already announced last month, the French brand celebrates 156% growth in sales in 2021, compared to the first 8 months of last year.

The growth was so expressive that the 17,507 units sold from January to August this year surpassed the total sales volume of the entire last year by 34%. The production and sales stoppages during the pandemic could even be a justification, but the result even surpassed the pre-pandemic period.



23% more units were licensed, compared to the same period in 2019, when 14,242 vehicles were sold. In a statement, Peugeot highlights that its growth is the result of the work of strengthening the dealer network and the after-sales area, with commitments and guarantees that ensure a better consumer experience.

In practice, we see that Stellantis has started to correct some points at Peugeot. The first step was to reduce the French brand’s catalogue, a fact that simplified the production process, reducing costs. Other points two points were the change in the pricing policy of the models and, mainly, a work closer to the corporate consumer with the Peugeot 208.

With the change in strategy, the new Peugeot 208 saw its sales numbers rise, mainly in corporate sales. In August, the French hatch registered 1,220 units sold, of which 84% (1,024 vehicles) were in the form of corporate sales. The same goes for the SUV 2008, which of the 582 units sold in August, 89% went to PJ.

This shows that, although the numbers are still shy compared to other brands in the Stellantis group, there is a good light on Peugeot’s path.