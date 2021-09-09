Supermarket sector discards possibility of shortages – Economy

Amid roadblocks around the country by truck drivers who support the federal government, the vice president of Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), Marcio Milan, said this Thursday morning (9) that “there is no need for the consumer to run” to stock up on food products.

“We are monitoring with the federal government in order to identify possible movements. For the time being we do not run the risk of supply. There is no need for the consumer to run to make stocks,” he said.

At bans on federal and state highways by truck drivers entered the second consecutive day this Thursday (9). According to a most recent statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, based on data from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), in the early morning at least 15 states registered interruptions in the flow of vehicles, whether total or partial. A short time later, the Holy Spirit was off the list.

In Milan’s assessment, the movement “is not taking hold”. “We believe that in the coming days the movement will have already ended because it is already smaller today,” said the Abras executive. “The movement is punctual and is in some locations. We have no indication that the movement will last for more than two days.”

President Jair Bolsonaro today told supporters in Brasília that he will meet this morning with representatives of the category. The information was later confirmed by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The most recent move by truck drivers came after Bolsonaro’s impassioned speeches on Independence Holiday. On the day, the president again criticized the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Among the agendas, supporters want the dissolution of the Supreme Court, which is unconstitutional.

Asked about the possibility of the situation changing and the movement persisting, Milan said that “the stores are stocked, programmed”.