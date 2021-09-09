T-Cross shoots up and takes sales lead in September







Volkswagen T-Cross. Photo: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen T-Cross is the big surprise in the car market in the first week of September. Volks’ compact SUV overcame Jeep rivals and tops the month’s sales ranking. This is an important move, as the T-Cross was the best-selling SUV in the country in 2020. In recent months, however, Volkswagen was dedicated to launching the Taos.

In addition to the T-Cross, Volkswagen placed another car among the top five: the Gol. The German manufacturer faced problems with production due to a shortage of semiconductors for electronic chips, so its sales dropped to the point of losing the 2nd place in the ranking of brands to Toyota.

The problem now seems to lie with Fiat and Jeep, as the Renegade is not even in the top five. The Jeep Compass, however, is still in the fight, glued to the Volkswagen T-Cross. The Argo also fell a lot and the Mobi is the only Fiat car in the top 5 of passenger cars. In addition to these, the Hyundai HB20 is also among the best sellers in the first week of September. See Fenabrave numbers in the table below.