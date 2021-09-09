The 2022 election will be very polarized and should create volatility, says BC president – 09/08/2021 – Market

Speaking of the challenges to control inflation, especially in 2022, the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the presidential elections will be very polarized and should generate volatility in the economy.

“In terms of locations, the election [de 2022] is a very important part [no desafio], will be very polarized. This has an impact and creates volatility,” he said in a virtual event promoted by Credit Suisse this Wednesday (8).

For Campos Neto, the water crisis should also raise costs and make it difficult for the monetary authority to act.

“More recently, we had the shock [nos preços] of electricity. We saw a lot of elevations in the flag system [tarifárias]”he said. “The crisis is at a new level and this is greatly affecting the way people are pricing inflation. But it is easier to measure this effect on inflation than on growth [econômico]”he pondered.

Regarding the country’s fiscal situation, Campos Neto once again highlighted that the numbers were more positive than expected throughout this year, but said that the elections have generated a lot of uncertainty.

“Much of the uncertainty at present comes from the fact that we will have elections, so the market associates structural changes and reforms with the willingness to make a program [social] better, better Bolsa Família, better emergency aid and it links that to the electoral process. This creates some noise,” he said.

The BC president once again defended that explanations about how the new social program would be and how it will be financed would reduce fiscal noise.

“We still have a lot of debate about how this will be done,” he said.

Campos Neto also reiterated the importance of economic reforms.

“The reforms are very important and we still have a lot to do, we are going into the election year and I think we still have a window [para aprová-las no Congresso]”, evaluated.

He also spoke about current inflation dynamics. “Probably the most important thing for us is the dynamics of inflation, such as these different shocks [de preços] are generating uncertainties,” he stated.