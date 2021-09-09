‘The managers will pay me when they have to pay’

the attacker Jonathan Calleri was presented this Wednesday as a new reinforcement of the São Paulo for the rest of the season.

In his 1st press conference on the return of Morumbi, after his passage in 2016, the Argentine was asked about the complicated financial situation at Tricolor, which has been suffering to keep up with the commitments of some athletes, like right-back Daniel Alves.

Outspoken, Calleri said that “money is secondary” at the current stage of his career, but stressed that he expects his salary to fall on schedule, as agreed in the contract.

“The truth is that money for me today is secondary. I came here to play and be happy. It’s what I most want: to play regularly again and feel like an important player,” he said.

“The issue of money does not depend on me. You have to ask the directors, the president… They will pay me when they have to pay”, he stressed.

“It’s a signed contract, I think it’s quite acceptable. And the truth is that I want to play to show everyone that I can be the player I once was,” he added.

The matador still did not want to stipulate a date for his debut, but he stressed that he has been training hard with the group commanded by Hernán Crespo.

“Of course you always want to play, but I also have to be aware that for three and a half months, four months, I haven’t trained in a professional team and I don’t do day-to-day work with the group,” he recalled.

“The debut will be when I’m physically fit. In recent days, I’ve been training with the group for almost a week now, with constant training. I hope to continue working so that the coach, when he needs me, can put me among those related and me can help the team,” he added.

Calleri also called himself a “different” player from the one seen at Morumbi during his 1st time in 2016, who had 19 goals in 31 matches.

“The truth is that they were important goals (in 2016), which remained on the retina of every fan, but today I’m another player. I have 130, 140 matches in European football, and I’m 27 to 28 years old, so I’m not the same player in five years ago,” he explained.

“The characteristics I have now are not the same as when I was here before. I can now give the team more experience. Before, I made efforts that were not necessary. Today, my efforts are more productive,” he argued.

Calleri poses with a São Paulo shirt on the club’s CT Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

“You improve as you understand the game more and have more experience. I can help with the experience, which is something I have now and didn’t have before.”