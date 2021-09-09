The new PS5 model heats up less than the original, new tests indicate • Eurogamer.pt

Austin Evans has started a new controversy by presenting his findings, which indicate that the latest PlayStation 5 model heats up more than the original.

For Evans, that’s enough to make it worse than the original model and showed that by shrinking the size of the PS5’s heatsink, Sony allows these consoles to heat up more. However, new analyzes have emerged that indicate something different.

The Hardware Busters folks decided to go even further than Evans did in their tests, where they measured the temperature of the heat expelled by the console’s fans, analyzing the temperatures of the internal components and found that the console actually heats up less.

Although the new model comes with a smaller heatsink, Hardware Busters says the CPU doesn’t heat up as much in this new model, running at a temperature 11 degrees Celsius lower than the original model. However, the memory heats up more and can go up to 8 degrees Celsius higher than what is recorded on the original model.

Despite this, Hardware Busters considers the new model superior because despite the smaller heatsink, it has better performance and efficiency because despite the negative difference in memory temperature, it says that the most important thing is the CPU temperature.