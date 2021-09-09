“Time Out” publishes ranking with the best cities in the world in 2021. See list!

New York is one of the 10 best cities in the world in 2021 (Photo: Pixabay)

Francesca Street



(CNN) It was already world famous thanks to its impressive red bridge, fine dining restaurants and booming technology industry. Now San Francisco, in the United States, was crowned the best city in the world, according to the magazine Time Out, which acts as a guide to the best experiences around the world.

The publication leveraged its network of worldwide publishers to make its list of the best cities on the planet. Nightlife, restaurants and cultural activities were considered, as well as a sense of community, which, in the wake of Covid-19, is perhaps more important than ever. Environmental initiatives were also examined, as was the commitment to activism and sympathy in general.

San Francisco’s “unbeatable combination of progress, acceptance and sustainability” ensured the city’s position at the top of the rankings.

read more

Brazilian hotels and cities are in a ranking that elects the best in the world

Rua de São Paulo is voted one of the “coolest in the world”

Brazil, Switzerland and Greece are home to the best hotels in the world

Two of the best beaches in the world are in Brazil

community spirit

San Francisco was also applauded by the Time Out for its response to the pandemic and for having one of the highest rates of vaccination in the United States. Even amid hard closures, denizens of American destiny have found ways to support one another, the magazine says.

The city’s outdoor dining strategy should remain in place after the pandemic — and that too was praised by Time Out, which said the result is the city’s streets looking like “one big outdoor party.” Green spaces were also considered and the adoption of the cannabis industry with a focus on equality.

This year’s list of the best cities in the world also highlights places that have adapted at a time when the key factors that make these cities the best place to be – fun, culture and socializing – were largely off the table.” , Caroline McGinn, global editor-in-chief of Time Out, said in a statement. “You’d think a pandemic could nullify the meaning of living in a city, but the results show that the spirit of community is higher than ever, people are supporting each other, as well as local businesses and initiatives, and lots of we’re even having some fun.”

The Dutch metropolis of Amsterdam, the city of Manchester in northern England, the Danish cycling paradise, Copenhagen, and the cultural effervescence of New York are in the top five on the list.

Check out the top 10 cities in the world in 2021 and see the complete list on here.

1. San Francisco, California, USA

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Manchester, United Kingdom

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. New York, USA

6. Montreal, Canada

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Tel Aviv, Israel

9. Porto, Portugal

10. Tokyo, Japan

(Translated text, click on here to read the original in English).