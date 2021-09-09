Tite confirms holders to face Peru and speaks for the 1st time about derby suspension

At a press conference this Wednesday, coach Tite confirmed the selection of the Brazilian Team to face the Peru this Thursday. According to the coach, Brazil will enter the field with the same team that started the match against Argentina, interrupted with five minutes of the ball rolling.

Repeating last Sunday’s squad, the Brazilian team will take the field again with Weverton; Danilo, Lucas Verissimo, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol and Neymar.

Tite also spoke about the suspension of the match against Argentina due to the irregularity with four players from the rival team.

“A fair decision is to respect laws. A fair decision is, above all, people’s health. The fair decision is that sport is important, but there is a scale of importance in which health is above, laws are above,” he said the coach of the national team.

“There is justice, there are laws, there is respect, there are hierarchies, there are a series of factors. In football, everything is not valid. There is no such thing. There are rules that are established. I always value the game played. But if you make a mistake, you must comply. up the law. For everyone”.

Finally, Tite said that he would have liked the game against Argentina to have taken place and avoided talking about the action of Anvisa, which interrupted the ongoing match.

“I do wish the game could have happened. Maybe the execution time… I can’t judge the timing of this. I don’t have enough knowledge to know what was done and at what time it was done. I can’t judge and I must not judge, I do not”.

But bypassing laws? Oh no. A little respect for an entity, a country, a people, a club, a national team. Calm. Respect,” he finished.