Tite repeats the lineup and says: fair in Brazil x Argentina is ‘respecting the law’ – 08/09/2021

Tite will repeat tomorrow (9) the squad of the Brazilian team for the suspended game against Argentina to face Peru in the tenth round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers: Weverton; Danilo, Lucas Veríssimo, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gérson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

“It’s the same team that was going to play against Argentina will play against Peru”, summed up the coach, about the match at Arena de Pernambuco. Despite the focus on the next match in the Qualifiers, the suspension of the game that would be on Sunday was the subject of today’s press conference (8).

Tite was asked what would be the fair trial in FIFA for the derby interrupted because agents from Anvisa were trying to remove four Argentine players from the field who violated the country’s sanitary rules. “The fair decision is to respect laws. It is rather people’s health. The fair decision is that sport is important, but it has a scale of importance in which health and laws are above,” he said, before completing:

I wish the game had [acontecido], Yes. Before that, all the manifestations of Anvisa and the Ministry of Health were absolutely correct. Football is not above laws. It has to be respected. We are dealing with lives. It’s health, yes. When you’re healthy, there’s a vaccine, you’ll have a job, work. Associated with work will have dignity. Now come and go over laws, it doesn’t exist. Overcome laws? Oh no. A little respect. Respect for an entity, a country, a people, a club, a team. Shiu. Calm. Respect, yes.”

The national team coach also answered about the dimension that these off-field problems can gain in the day-to-day journey of the national team in the Qualifiers.

“Our focus now is to have and give athletes training and functions similar to what they exercise at the clubs so that they can produce in the national team. It is to have in the confrontations improve their creative and offensive capacity. It is to maintain our defensive solidity. And to maintain the victories and the good performance, which is what has led us to this score. Including giving more tranquility to the young people due to this score as well. Bruno Guimarães, Vinicius Jr… You have the support to launch these kids. Let’s look at these positive aspects and not be crying or whining due to adversity [jogo suspenso de domingo].”

The Brazilian team has 100% success in seven rounds of the World Cup qualifiers.