To boost the NFT gaming ecosystem in Brazil, Yield Guild Games announces partnership with BAYZ

The Decentralized Autonomous Organization, Yield Guild Games (YGG) announced a strategic partnership with BAYZ, a startup that is inserted in the gamer universe, with the objective of fostering the gaming ecosystem NFT in Brazil.

For those who don’t know, NFT is the acronym used for “non-fungible tokens”, that is, tokens that are unique and irreplaceable. YGG is an organization of players and investors who generate revenue through NFT games that bring together investor funds to buy income-generating NFTs.

BAYZ will represent players and creators

BAYZ, in turn, will represent both players and content creators of NFT games. To achieve the partnership’s goal, the startup will produce events and have the largest operation of “scholarships” by Axie Infinity in Brazil – a program that allows new players to access loans from NFTs in games, at no cost, according to the co-founder , João Borges.

“Content creators and Esports will be two strong pillars of our hub, as well as the dissemination of NFT games”, says the businessman.

The first of these events will be the BAYZ Genesis, which will be held on the 17th of this month at 7:00 pm (GMT), with live broadcast on its official channel on the streaming platform, Twitch.

YGG founder Gabby Dizon claims that BAYZ will help his organization bring the “life-changing potential of play-to-earn gaming to Brazil. […] YGG members have generated significant income through NFT games, improving their economic situation and building their financial education with the choices they can now make for their personal finances. The Philippines has been the epicenter of this movement, but now we want to see that impact magnified across the world,” he adds.