Tom Brady begins season 22 of career in search of missing record | football

Tom Brady is playing his 22nd season in the NFL, starting this Thursday, with the goal of becoming the biggest passer in league history. The mark is basically the last record left for Brady. QB is already the greatest champion in league history and the biggest regular-season and playoff winner. In addition, the player is also the most passed to touchdowns in the NFL.

Brady currently ranks second for best passers, just 1154 yards behind Drew Brees, who announced his retirement last season. While more than a thousand yards sounds like a lot, it looks like Tom Brady will easily outrun the number. The Tampa Bay QB average is 3771 yards per season. In 2020, Brady had 4633 yards passed, which was his 5th best performance in his career.

Quarterbacks with the most yards in NFL history Drew Brees (2001 – 2020) 80.358 Tom Brady (2000 – current) 79.204 Payton Manning (1998 – 2015) 71,940 Brett Favre (1991 – 2010) 71,838 Phillip Rivers (2004 – 2020) 63,440 Dan Marino (1983 – 1999) 61,361 Ben Roethlisberger (2004 – current) 60.348 Eli Manning (2004 – 2019) 57,023 Matt Ryan (2008 – current) 55,767 John Elway (1983 – 1998) 51,475

The quarterback is also looking for a two-time title with Tampa Bay. If he wins, Brady will repeat the feat he achieved with the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. He was even the last QB to win a consecutive two-time NFL championship.

Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time. In the 2021 season, he goes in search of his 8th league champion ring. Remember that no franchise has the same amount of titles as Tom. The closest are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six championships. Brady was the starting quarterback on every cup won by the New England team.

At the height of his 44th year, Tom Brady doesn’t seem to fall to the level. In his last season, QB had 40 touchdowns and completed 65% of the passes he tried. Even though he is the oldest quarterback in the NFL today, he has performed better in Tampa Bay than his career average, which is 27.6 TDs and 63% passing pass.

The next record for Brady to break is being the oldest quarterback in NFL history. For that, the Tampa Bay QB will have to play until age 49 to beat George Blanda, who played for 26 seasons in the league and retired at age 48. Can he stay in the league for another 5 years?