Trailer Matrix 4: What’s Next in Matrix: Resurrections? Find it out!

THE Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer of the long awaited Matrix: Resurrections, fourth feature in the science fiction saga that brings Keanu Reeves again in the role of Neo. Check above.

The trailer was preceded by an official interactive website, accessible via the whatisthematrix link. At the address, a multitude of teasers were made available as a personalized experience (in real time) for each user’s time and geographic location.

When users choose a blue or red pill, a teaser trailer with pre-selected and pre-approved interchangeable looks, GFX and narration is released.

The new chapter in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss has its premiere scheduled for December 22, 2021. The direction is the script are from Lana Wachowski.

The first matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office.

