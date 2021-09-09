Treasury Direct: rates rise and fixed rate pay up to 11.2%, the highest level since they started trading

(Sidney de Almeida/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Amid the higher-than-expected advance of the inflation market in August, in addition to stoppages by independent truck drivers across the country and developments from the political-institutional crisis, the government bond market continues to record high rates this Thursday morning. Monday (9). The three fixed-rate securities available for trading beat historic return marks.

The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, for example, rose from 11.05% in the previous session to 11.16% at the opening of business. This premium was the highest ever paid for this title, which began trading in February 2020.

At the same time, the premium on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2026 was 10.54%, against 10.38% the day before. In paper maturing in 2024, the remuneration increased from 9.95% to 10.15% from yesterday to today. In both cases, the rates are the highest ever paid for the papers – the one that expires in 2026 started negotiations in February of last year and the one in 2024, in February this year.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest offered by the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.99%, against 4.90% in the previous session. As a result, this title is once again approaching the level seen at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in Brazil in March 2020, when the paper offered a return of 5.17%.

Likewise, the real interest rate on paper maturing in 2035 and 2045 advanced from 4.81% to 4.88% in the first update of the day.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Thursday morning (09):

IPCA

Thursday started with a hectic economic schedule with the release of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for August. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), inflation was 0.87% last month. This was the highest value for the month since 2000. The advance was driven especially by rising fuel prices.

Gasoline advanced 2.80% and had the greatest individual impact (0.17 pp). Ethanol (4.50%), vehicle gas (2.06%) and diesel oil (1.79%) were also more expensive in the month.

With that, the indicator accumulates high of 5.67% in the year and of 9.68% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the 12 immediately previous months (8.99%). In August last year, the monthly variation was 0.24%.

Despite the slowdown ahead of July, the number was above expectations. The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was 0.71% high compared to July 2021 and 9.50% compared to August 2020.

During an event the day before, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stated that core inflation is much higher than the monetary authority would like and again mentioned the difference between market and BC expectations for inflation.

According to the latest Central Bank Focus Bulletin released this week, the projection for official inflation until the end of this year rose from 7.27% to 7.58%, the 22nd week in a row.

Campos Neto also said that BC has started to see market expectations for inflation in 2022 rising as well, and is focusing most of its attention on that front.

Political-institutional crisis and truck drivers

On the political front, investors’ attention is on the unfolding of the political-institutional crisis between the Three Powers. Given the worsening of tensions, a possible impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro began to be discussed by several parties.

After a meeting of its Executive and the benches in the Chamber and Senate, the PSDB announced that it is going to oppose the government of Jair Bolsonaro and that it will start internal discussions on the possible practice of a crime of responsibility by the Federal Executive.

Likewise, the president of Solidarity, Paulinho da Força, defended the impeachment of Bolsonaro after the speeches of the 7th of September.

The day before, Hamilton Mourão, vice president, however, minimized the risk of an impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, saying that there is no atmosphere in the streets and that the government has a comfortable majority in the Chamber of Deputies to block lawsuits. “It is not a majority to approve large projects, but it is a majority capable of preventing the success of lawsuits against the president,” he said.

The reaction of the parties is in line with the discourse in defense of democracy and institutions, especially the Supreme Court. Yesterday (8), Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) said that “no one will close” the Court and that contempt for judicial decisions by the head of any of the Powers would represent an “attack on democracy” and would constitute a crime of responsability.

Highlight also to the protests of independent truck drivers all over the country. This morning, the Federal Highway Police acted to release the flow of vehicles.

Last night (8), President Jair Bolsonaro sent an audio to demobilize drivers blocking roads in more than 15 states across the country. The president mentioned that the mobilizations could cause shortages, inflation and harm everyone, including the poorest.

“So, give the guys a touch, if possible, to release them, okay? For us to follow the normality. Leave it to us in Brasilia here now. It’s not easy to negotiate and talk here with authorities, it’s not easy. But we are going to do our part here and we are going to find a solution for this, ok? And take the opportunity, in my name, and give all the truck drivers a hug”, said Bolsonaro in the audio, according to information from the Ansa agency.

international scene

In the external scenario, the focus is on the European Central Bank (ECB). This morning, the monetary authority said it will slightly reduce emergency bond purchases over the next quarter. The announcement represents a symbolic step to undo the emergency economic aid that sustained the bloc during the pandemic.

However, the ECB has given no sign of its next move, including how to undo the €1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), which has kept borrowing costs low for governments and businesses.

In Asia, attention is focused on increasing regulation of video game companies in China. According to the Bloomberg, Chinese regulators called on game companies, including Tencent and Netease, to discuss greater industry oversight and the need to cut profits, which led to a sharp sale of shares in the segment.

