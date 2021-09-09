Truck Driver Strike: Highways in at least 15 states have stoppages | Brazil

despite the truck drivers being divided and not showing clear leadership, the stoppage movement on several roads in the country should continue this Thursday (9th). The category performs stoppages in excerpts of highways in at least 15 states .

In WhatsApp groups that the Value accompanies, the category asks for “freedom” and “end of communism”. Therefore, the guidelines are different from those known and that united drivers in 2018, such as the floor of freight and the reduction in the value of fuels.

trucker videos Ze thunder (Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes), newly raised to fame by a request for arrest by the Supreme Court (STF), incite a general strike. “From six o’clock tomorrow, on September 9, all Brazilian bases: close everything, nothing more happens. Only ambulance, oxygen and medicine. It’s over, nothing else happens. They’re playing with democracy, making us a sucker. We need to solve Brazil’s problem now, this week. The time has come for us to change everything at once. Brazilian people: go out to the streets tomorrow to help truck drivers. It’s to lock everything up. Let’s go. Let’s save Brazil. Close everything…”

In another video, Zé Trovão summons the president Jair Bolsonaro to help the protesters. “President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. It’s Zé Trovão around here. The people need you, President. President, you’ve been calling us since the beginning of the year. We were on the streets in May, in August… President, for God’s sake , they are attacking our people there in Brasilia. The police are using force. You are our last salvation. We are going to lock up all of Brazil because we are on your side. For God’s sake, don’t let the people be oppressed. Do what has to be done. The people are on your side.”

On Wednesday (08), Bolsonaro and the minister of infrastructure, Tarcisius Dias, asked truck drivers to free up the roads to avoid shortages and rising inflation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure registered, on Thursday, at least 117 stoppages and attempts to block roads in 15 states: Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Maranhão, Roraima, Pernambuco and Pará.

Most of the locks are partial and allow the passage of passenger vehicles. Only on MGC-267, at Marco Divisório, in Poços de Caldas (MG), truck drivers set fire to tires this morning and blocked the entire passage of the road.

According to the Highway Police, some essential logistical corridors were released this morning. Are they:

BR-040/Minas Gerais

BR-116/Rio de Janeiro (Dutra/Barra Mansa)

BR-040/Rio de Janeiro (Reduc)

BR-101/Holy Spirit

BR-376/Paraná

BR-153/Goiás (Anápolis)

The indigenous protest that blocked part of the BR-174 in Roraima was also ended.