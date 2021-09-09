Truck driver strike: how was the day after the pro-bolsonaro demonstrations

Bolsonaro at the demonstration

During protests, Bolsonaro made threats to the Supreme Court

According to the Federal Highway Police of Espírito Santo (PRF-ES), four highways were blocked and slowed due to demonstrations by autonomous truck drivers who support the president: BR-262, BR-447, BR-482 and BR-101 (in the latter , interdictions occur at four points on the road).

In Santa Catarina, there were blockades at various points on the BR-101, BR-280, BR-116 and BR-470 highways, according to the PRF-SC.

In Paraná, truck drivers were banned on highways BR-376, in Paranavaí, and on BR-376, in Maringá.