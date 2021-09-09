Truck driver strike: how was the day after the pro-bolsonaro demonstrations

8 September 2021, 15:48 -03 Updated 27 minutes ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, During protests, Bolsonaro made threats to the Supreme Court

According to the Federal Highway Police of Espírito Santo (PRF-ES), four highways were blocked and slowed due to demonstrations by autonomous truck drivers who support the president: BR-262, BR-447, BR-482 and BR-101 (in the latter , interdictions occur at four points on the road).

In Santa Catarina, there were blockades at various points on the BR-101, BR-280, BR-116 and BR-470 highways, according to the PRF-SC.

In Paraná, truck drivers were banned on highways BR-376, in Paranavaí, and on BR-376, in Maringá.

According to a report by the PRF, from yesterday until 11:00 am this Wednesday, the corporation counted 173 concentration points and 53 truck driver blocks on federal highways. Most of these locks have already been released, says PRF.

The demonstrations are not commanded by traditional entities and truck drivers, who recently refused to participate in the acts in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In Brasília, a group of Bolsonaro supporters, who remained on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, tried to invade the Ministry of Health. According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the protesters tried to attack journalists who were in front of the ministry building.

Images released by the Metrópoles portal show Ministry security guards preventing the invasion of the building, using a large grille, which had to be closed in a hurry.

The group harassed journalists who were at the scene. According to R7, a journalist from Record TV “was cornered and threatened.”

The Federal District Military Police reported that police were called to monitor an incident at the scene, but when the police arrived, the situation had already resolved itself.

According to the PM, the Esplanada dos Ministérios is closed, but some Bolsonaro supporters remain in the region, as well as some trucks.