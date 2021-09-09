Truck drivers demonstrate in Brasilia and 16 other states – News

Truck drivers who support President Jair Bolsonaro are demonstrating in Brasília and in at least 16 states this Wednesday (8). In the federal capital, they closed BR-040 towards Plano Piloto, in the late afternoon and early evening and intend to block the road that leaves the federal capital towards Luziânia (GO) on Thursday morning (9) when, they believe, the movement will have gained strength. The group’s intention is to prevent the arrival of cargo in the Federal District.

One of the representatives of the group, truck driver Wallison André Martins da Silva, told the R7 that the group demands the resignation of the ministers of the Supreme Court and the approval of the vote printed by the Senate, agendas of the anti-democratic demonstrations of September 7, and the reduction in the value of fuel at the pump. “It’s already stopped Cristalina (GO), Unai (MG) and Paracatu (MG). The printed vote and the resignation of ministers are the most important”, he said.

The group is asking the trucks to pull over. Passenger cars can pass. According to Wallison, the movement has the strength to close the highway for several days, if necessary. “For the time being, we are closing towards Luziânia-Valparaíso, coming to the DF, so as not to carry cargo to the DF. The intention is not to go to Brasília at all. Tomorrow, we close in the other direction. We will stay until the ministers leave and the senators vote on the printed vote law”, he reinforced.

Asked what could happen if the senators do not address the issue, the representative said that the protesters will not give up. “We will continue and we have no intention of reopening”, he guaranteed. He also denied that contrary movements are taking place. “There is no opposite movement. It is the agribusiness agenda. We run through the agro. We are autonomous truck drivers and we want the support of the population to help us with these issues”, he said. The lock at 040 remained until around 8:30 pm.

States

According to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure, 16 units of the Federation had records of protests by truck drivers with specific roadblocks to traffic on federal roads. In two others, the blockades were not related to cargo transportation.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, a total of 117 incidents with a concentration of people and attempts to block total or partial highways during the last few hours have already been dealt with, with concentration points on federal highways in 16 states, 13 of which with approach to cargo vehicles.

The Ministry of Infrastructure bulletin informed that there were demonstrations in Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia. Maranhão, Roraima, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará. The bulletin – released at 10:30 pm on Wednesday – also informs that the “two points of total blockade registered in Rio Grande do Sul were released, leaving only agglomeration in the place. The South region currently concentrates 55% of registered occurrences”. Also according to the bulletin, “only one lane interdiction was notified, in the state of São Paulo”.

Earlier, the PRF reported that there were occurrences in Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Paraná and Bahia.