Truck drivers make partial roadblocks in 15 states

Truck drivers block roads in at least fifteen states in the country, according to the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

According to the balance, at 12:30 am this Thursday (9) there were cases identified in the states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Maranhão, Roraima, São Paulo and Pará.

According to information from the ministry, the retention points in the northern region of Santa Catarina, where the mobilization came to threaten supply conditions, were released by teams of the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

“All the blocking points registered in Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo were released. There are two occurrences of interdiction in Minas Gerais and the PRF is already working in place”, informed the folder, in a note.

The National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics (NTC&Logística) released a note of repudiation of the stoppages, according to her, organized by autonomous truck drivers.

“This is a movement of a political nature and dissociated even from the flags and claims of the category itself, so much so that it does not have the support of the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters”, says the association’s text, signed by the president of NTC&Logística, Francisco Pelucio.

The organization, which brings together around 4,000 transport companies, said it is also concerned about the effects that road blocks may have, especially in relation to supplying the production and trade sectors.

Start of protests

The demonstrations began in the wake of the events of September 7, called by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The number of states with registered demonstrations has grown throughout the day. The first statement released by the Ministry cited occurrences in only four states.

The ministry also informs that, in all, 117 incidents have already been “defeated” with a concentration of people and attempts to block total or partial highways in recent hours.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Elisabeth Matravolgyi, from CNN, in São Paulo