Trump’s former aide compares PF to Nazis after being stopped at an airport

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Jason Miller, former Donald Trump spokesman and CEO of social network GETTR, gave an interview on Wednesday (08/09) to Steve Bannon’s War Room show, also a former adviser to Trump, about the interrogation of which was submitted by the Federal Police, at Brasília airport, on September 7th.

He said to Bannon that he feared being sent to a “Brazilian Guantanamo”, stated that the STF is a “mixture of the Department of Justice with the FBI and everything else” and called the Federal Police agents who work in the STF investigations “gestapo “, the secret police of Nazi Germany.

Miller, who came to Brazil to give a talk at a conservative event and advertise his online platform that has attracted the global right, was heard in the scope of the Fake News and Anti-Democratic Acts inquiries, both conducted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The interrogation of Trump’s former spokesman infuriated President Jair Bolsonaro, who said in a speech on Avenida Paulista that Moraes “intercepted an American citizen to be questioned.” For Miller, being quoted by Bolsonaro in the speech, “was one of the greatest honors of my life.”