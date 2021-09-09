Trump’s former aide compares PF to Nazis after being stopped at an airport

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

Credit, Play/Twitter Photo caption, Jason Miller, Jair Bolsonaro and Eduardo Bolsonaro in Brasília

Jason Miller, former Donald Trump spokesman and CEO of social network GETTR, gave an interview on Wednesday (08/09) to Steve Bannon’s War Room show, also a former adviser to Trump, about the interrogation of which was submitted by the Federal Police, at Brasília airport, on September 7th.

He said to Bannon that he feared being sent to a “Brazilian Guantanamo”, stated that the STF is a “mixture of the Department of Justice with the FBI and everything else” and called the Federal Police agents who work in the STF investigations “gestapo “, the secret police of Nazi Germany.

Miller, who came to Brazil to give a talk at a conservative event and advertise his online platform that has attracted the global right, was heard in the scope of the Fake News and Anti-Democratic Acts inquiries, both conducted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The interrogation of Trump’s former spokesman infuriated President Jair Bolsonaro, who said in a speech on Avenida Paulista that Moraes “intercepted an American citizen to be questioned.” For Miller, being quoted by Bolsonaro in the speech, “was one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Commenting on the pro-government demonstrations, Bannon stated that there were between 3 and 4 million people on Avenida Paulista. The São Paulo Military Police estimated the public at 125,000 people.

Both Bannon and Miller are two ex-Trump aides who maintain ever closer relationships with the Bolsonaro family. Bannon has already said he considers Brazil’s election “the second most important in the world”.

‘Lula’s Men’

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Bannon was once considered one of the most influential men in the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, he called it “a global event” whose outcome is “intrinsically linked” to the 2022 US Congressional elections. In the same program, he called Bolsonaro the “Trump of the Tropics” and stated that the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court “are all Lula’s men”.

“They are all Lula’s men, right? These are all on the left, who released a transnational Marxist criminal from prison to try to defeat the national-populist Bolsonaro,” said Bannon, in an allusion to the STF’s annulment of the Lava-Jato lawsuits against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the 2022 election.

Of the current composition of the Court, however, only three of the 11 ministers were appointed by Lula. Bolsonaro’s main antagonist, Alexandre de Moraes, was nominated by Michel Temer.

Miller compared Alexandre de Moraes to progressive US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. “Imagine if Sonia Sotomayor had the powers to be a judge, an investigator, and an enforcer. It’s so crazy, I heard about it the entire time I was there,” said Miller, who met with President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons , senator Flávio Bolsonaro and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. In speeches on September 7, Bolsonaro expressly said that he no longer intends to comply with Morais’ court orders.

At the American audience, Miller gave an explanation about the Brazilian judicial system. “When we talk about fighting the state machine, when we talk about fighting the global elites, the bureaucracy, let me tell you how crazy the system is in Brazil. Brazilians are great people. President Bolsonaro is fantastic. Millions of excellent patriots. Your Supreme Court justices, however, do have the power of the DoJ (Department of Justice), the FBI and everything in between.”

“There is genuine concern about this Gestapo, this secret police that works for the Supreme Court. Because, as I said, the Supreme Court judge can use the law to pursue you and have secret investigations. They can do it and they do. it’s another level,” Miller said.

BBC News Brasil contacted Miller, but he did not respond until this report was published. His lawyers said in a note that he remains at the disposal of the Brazilian authorities.

According to Miller, PF investigators said they were following Moraes’ orders and began asking questions, in a dialogue he described as follows: “(PF:)Who do you work for? (Miller:) I’m the CEO of GETTR. (PF:) :)Who pays you? (Miller:) My finances are none of your business (PF:)Who are your allies here? We want you to list the names of everyone who is here helping you.” At that point, according to Miller, he asked to call the American embassy and call a lawyer. The STF and the PF did not comment on the case.

Guantanamo

Miller was eventually released after the arrival of an embassy official and a lawyer. But according to Trump’s former spokesman, before that happened, federal police officers would have tried to get him to sign a document in Portuguese, which he did not understand.

“At one point, they put this piece of paper in front of me and say ‘you just sign this piece of paper, saying you have nothing to say, then you can get out of here and get on the plane.’ ‘Guys, I don’t speak Portuguese. I’m not going to sign a document with legal value’. I’ve been going to the movies since I was a child and I know how it works. he said, referring to the prison the Americans maintain in Cuba to detain those allegedly involved in acts of terrorism. Some prisoners have been there for decades without a trial.

According to Miller, at that time, the person responsible for the translation between the agents and Trump’s former spokesperson was an airport employee who coordinated the departure of the group’s aircraft.

‘Defeat of Bolsonaro would be death sentence for Trump’

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Bolsonaro speaking in São Paulo; in his speech, president spoke of ‘US citizen intercepted’

For Bannon, as Brazil is “the third most important country in the Western Hemisphere”, behind the US and Canada, “globalist elites”, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, are “always trying to get their hands on the Amazon” and on Brazilian riches . And the presence of Miller, who for him cuts through the blockade of “Silicon Valley oligarchs” with his social network, may have sounded like a threat and justified the action against Trump’s former spokesman.

Miller agreed with the interpretation, and added the Chinese Communist Party to the list of enemies.

“Globalist elites are essentially always trying to find a way to get any populist out of power anywhere in the world. And there really is this feeling that if they are able to overthrow Bolsonaro, then that would be the death sentence for either President Trump or eventually to (Viktor) Orban (president of Hungary) or even to (Narendra) Modi (prime minister of India),” Miller said.

Miller expressed concern that Bolsonaro could be arrested. The president is targeted in the Fake News inquiry after having made a live using false information to question the electoral system. His sons Carlos and Flávio are also facing lawsuits on suspicion of having operated “cracks” in their offices, which they deny.