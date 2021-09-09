Twitter exposes Lucas Rangel in Maldives: “thirtieth time” | Fame | Online Diary

Youtuber Lucas Rangel, who is famous for doing several trollings and memes on social networks, decided to provoke his more than 16.8 million followers on Instagram with another post in the Maldives Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

SEE TOO!

Because the influencer traveled again to the heavenly place, known for its crystal clear waters and incredible landscape, he gave the name Rangel reached Twitter’s trending topics.

The followers did not forgive Ragel and also decided to make jokes and laments, such as “Lucas in Maldives and I here dying of heat doing online classes”, “Lucas going to Maldives for the third time in 2 years and I here saving my money until the year that come to go to Rock in Rio”, “Lucas for the thousandth time in Maldives and I have never” and “Once again Lucas Rangel in Maldives and I waiting for the day when the humiliated will be exalted” were some of the tweets. See more comments below:

Lucas Rangel for the thousandth time in Maldives and I never even left Minas 🤡 pic.twitter.com/RxrAWZ4l2w — Thony (@Thony_reeis) September 8, 2021

you blinked and lucas rangel is in the maldives again — native (@juju_tn21) September 8, 2021

I wanted to be rich p live on the Maldives islands like Lucas Rangel — kendall D Low Income (@la_rioliveiraa) September 8, 2021

every day Lucas Rangel goes to Maldives. I’m not ashamed of being poor, I hate it — girl from rio ❤️‍🔥 (@gabbbirossi) September 8, 2021