Twitter exposes Lucas Rangel in Maldives: “thirtieth time” | Fame | Online Diary

Twitter exposes Lucas Rangel in Maldives: "thirtieth time"

Youtuber Lucas Rangel, who is famous for doing several trollings and memes on social networks, decided to provoke his more than 16.8 million followers on Instagram with another post in the Maldives Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

Because the influencer traveled again to the heavenly place, known for its crystal clear waters and incredible landscape, he gave the name Rangel reached Twitter’s trending topics.

The followers did not forgive Ragel and also decided to make jokes and laments, such as “Lucas in Maldives and I here dying of heat doing online classes”, “Lucas going to Maldives for the third time in 2 years and I here saving my money until the year that come to go to Rock in Rio”, “Lucas for the thousandth time in Maldives and I have never” and “Once again Lucas Rangel in Maldives and I waiting for the day when the humiliated will be exalted” were some of the tweets. See more comments below: