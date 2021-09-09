Two New Victims of Sept. 11 Attacks Named – News

Two new victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the Twin Towers have been identified through DNA testing, bringing the number of victims whose identity has been established to 1,647, the New York City Chief of Forensic Medicine office said. this Tuesday (7).

The latest victims identified are Dorothy Morgan and a man whose identity is being kept anonymous at the express wish of the family.

The advances were made thanks to the analysis of human remains recovered at the site of the attacks that killed 2,753 people in one of the darkest episodes in the history of the United States.

“Twenty years ago, we promised the families of the victims of the World Trade Center that we would do everything possible for the time necessary to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill our sacred commitment,” Barbara said. A. Sampson, chief of forensic medicine for New York City.

“No matter how long since September 11, 2001, we will never forget and we are committed to making use of all the tools at our disposal to ensure that all those who are lost can be reunited with their families,” he added.

Morgan’s identification could be confirmed with DNA testing of the human remains recovered in 2001, while the man’s was carried out on human remains recovered in 2001, 2002 and 2006.

They are the first victims of the World Trade Center to be identified since October 2019.

About 1,106 victims, 40% of those killed in the worst attacks in the country’s history, remain unidentified.

The recent adoption of state-of-the-art sequencing technology facilitates new identifications, according to the New York City Forensics Office, as it offers greater sensitivity and speed than conventional DNA techniques.