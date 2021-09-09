UEFA President Threatens Boycott of World Cup Plan Every Two Years | international football

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned about a potential boycott of the European football confederation if it moves forward FIFA’s plan to hold the World Cup every two years. In an interview with the British newspaper “The Times”, published on Thursday, the director showed a certain air of debauchery when talking about the subject.
“We can decide not to play on that model. As far as I know, South Americans are on the same page as us. So good luck with a World Cup like this declared Ceferin.
In May, FIFA began analyzing the holding of the World Cups, male and female, every two years. The study was approved at the entity’s annual Congress: 166 national associations voted in favor and 22 voted against.
The subject has gained greater prominence in recent days due to a congress held by the governing body of football to discuss the international calendar, with ex-players and ex-coaches.
Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa, is against holding the World Cup every two years — Photo: AFP
— I believe that this will never happen because it goes against the basic principles of football. Playing a big month-long tournament every summer will be death for the players. If it is every two years, it will match the Women’s World Cup and the Olympic football tournament – said Ceferin.
One of the unavoidable impacts of an eventual change in the World Cup’s periodicity will be in the continental competitions of national teams. The two main ones – Copa America and Euro – are played every four years, always in pairs at intervals of the World Cup.
The value of the Cup is precisely because it happens every four years, it is necessary to wait for it, like the Olympic Games. It’s a grand event. I don’t see our federations supporting this.”
— Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa, in an interview with The Times.