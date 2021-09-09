UNIMED PATIENT, QUESTIONS ABOUT OUR SERVICE? | Oncomed-MT, 25 years in favor of life

According to an injunction issued last August, the State Court determined that Oncomed-MT, a clinic founded 25 years ago in the capital of Mato Grosso, continues to perform chemotherapy and radiotherapy in cancer patients whose health plan is Unimed Cuiabá. The measure, which also includes state and national exchange patients, renders the disqualification of services, which had been imposed by the health plan, in a unilateral act, ineffective.

The Public Civil Action filed by MPE-MT is processed in the Special Court of Public Civil Action and Popular Action under number 1026744.2021.8.11.0041. The requests contained in it are supported, as highlighted by the MPE-MT, in the regulations established by the regulatory body of health operators, the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), as well as are protected by Brazilian consumer protection legislation.

Do you doubt the situation? Check out the information overview below.

Does Oncomed-MT serve Unimed Cuiabá customers?

Yes. Oncomed-MT serves customers of Unimed Cuiabá, Unimed in the interior of Mato Grosso and other states in the country (exchange patients).

Are any Oncomed-MT oncology services unavailable for Unimed patients?

At this time, only patients whose health plan is Unimed and who have not undergone clinical evaluation at Oncomed-MT before July 31, 2021, they will be restricted to chemotherapy and radiotherapy services.

The restriction occurs because Unimed Cuiabá has administratively disaccredited these two services from Oncomed-MT.

Important: Other services and care, such as consultations with Oncomed-MT clinical staff specialists (clinical oncologists, breast cancer specialists and surgeons, for example) and the care provided by the multidisciplinary team continue to be provided normally to all patients who have health insurance Unimed.

In this way, medical and multidisciplinary care remains unchanged at Oncomed-MT, for old and new patients.

My health plan is Unimed and I am a patient being monitored at Oncomed-MT. Does anything change in my treatment?

If you are an Oncomed-MT patient and have started your consultations, exams and appointments before July 31, 2021, nothing changes. You will have assured your treatment, accompanied by the multidisciplinary team of Oncomed-MT, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, using the Unimed health plan.

What does the court decision involving Oncomed-MT and Unimed mean, then?

The Public Ministry of the State of Mato Grosso (MPE-MT) filed a public civil action against Unimed Cuiabá so that it guarantees assistance to patients who started treatment at Oncomed-MT before the disqualification of chemotherapy and radiotherapy services.

The de-accreditation of the two services has been in effect since August 1, 2021, as a result of an administrative decision taken by Unimed Cuiabá.

A recent preliminary court decision ensures that these patients continue their treatment at Oncomed-MT, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and radiosurgery.

We await complementation of the preliminary decision, as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, by means of motion for clarification, asked the Court to extend the guarantee of service to all Unimed customers who purchased the health plan before July 31, 2021, even having not yet started treatment for Oncomed MT.

As for the radiosurgery service, it was authorized for all patients whose health plan is Unimed, as only Oncomed-MT performs the procedure in the State of Mato Grosso.

I am a cancer patient with a Unimed plan and I want to speak directly with Oncomed MT. How should I proceed?

Oncomed-MT opened an exclusive dialogue channel for Unimed health plan patients for clarification.

the phone is (65) 98408-0342, with service from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Oncomed-MT remains available to welcome cancer patients, dedicating itself to taking care of everyone’s health, in favor of life.