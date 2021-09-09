Use of ivermectin affected the reproductive health of 85% of men, according to study

Medicine was included in the “covid kit”, but is proven to be ineffective against covid-19 (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Nigerian Study Shows That Ivermectin Affects Men’s Reproductive Health

Research showed that 85% of participants developed some type of reproductive problem after using ivermectin

Proven ineffective, the drug was used as a preventive treatment against covid-19

A study by three universities in Nigeria points out that the use of the drug ivermectin can affect the reproductive health of men. The survey shows that 85% of the participants developed some kind of problem in this regard.

The research was made from the analysis of 385 patients, all of whom used ivermectin. The results show that 85% of them developed some degree of reproductive dysfunction. The researchers’ conclusion is that “there was a significant drop in the patient’s sperm count after using ivermectin.”

Ivermectin is commonly used to fight parasites, but it was wrongly recommended to fight covid-19 as a preventive treatment. In Brazil, the remedy came to be part of the so-called “covid kit”, composed of ineffective medicines against the disease developed by the coronavirus.

So far, there is no medicine capable of preventing against covid-19, other than the vaccine.

The FDA, the US drug agency, has not allowed ivermectin to be used to treat the disease, not even for animals. “Never use pet medications on yourself or other people,” the agency warned. Still, some people even used it.