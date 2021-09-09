Used price rises more than 0 km; which brands became more expensive

Used and used cars rose more in price than brand new ones in August.

This is what the KBB Brasil Price Variation Monitor points out. Last month, models manufactured until 2018 rose 0.92% compared to July. The cars produced until 2011 were 1.46% more expensive. Meanwhile, new models have had their prices adjusted by 0.23%. Understand which brands, models and segments with the greatest change.

Among new cars, those considered model year 2021 rose only 0.23%, while the newest ones, 2022, were readjusted by 0.94%.

In the division by new car brands, Jeep (1.24%), Fiat (1.23%), Volkswagen (0.9%) and Renault (0.78%) were the champions of the price increase in August. On the other hand, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Nissan, Citroën, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Ram and Land Rover kept their zero-kilometer cars with the same values ​​practiced in the previous month.

Which new cars are more expensive

Among the new models, the Renault Duster Oroch pickup was the one with the biggest increase, costing 2.03% more than in July. Renault Kwid and Volkswagen Gol rose in the same proportion: 1.8%. Meanwhile, the Fiat Argo was 1.77% more expensive in August.

When it comes to category, pickup trucks are at the top of the valuation. The new ones were 0.81% more expensive, while the semi-new ones, manufactured until 2018, started to cost 2.93% more. But it was the used ones, produced until 2011, that rose the most: an average of 3.58%. The month was interesting for those who bought semi-new and used minivans, which had a price reduction of 0.83% and 0.78%, respectively. The brand new minivans were only 0.27% more expensive.

In the most desired segment of the moment, the SUVs, the price changes were more “balanced”. Among the “zero”, the increase was 0.47%. For used cars, positive readjustment of 0.84%. Used ones were 1.44% more expensive in the last month.