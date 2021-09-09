Val Marchiori says Latino proposed dating her for fame: ‘You can’t trust’

When being interviewed in the podcast “Papagaio Falador”, led by Sérgio Mallandro and Luiz França, Val Marchiori made a revelation about Latin. In the attraction, the socialite said the singer suggested a cover relationship with her for fame.

“Do you believe that p Latino had the ability to call me one day. I interviewed him in the ‘They Want to Know’ box. Then there was going to be the Vogue Ball, I was alone and he said: ‘Val, are we going to show up at the ball as boyfriends?’ I said: ‘Euuu? What????!’ I didn’t even know him very well. And he said, ‘Because we’re going to bomb, I’ll make a statement for you.’ I’m out, I would never do it for fame, to show up”.

“Everything he says can’t be trusted much,” added Marchiori.

The blonde ended by saying that when relating to someone, she prefers to talk first before becoming something serious: “I go out with the person for at least two months to get something going”, she said. “I like to give myself to someone I’m already involved with. The woman needs to value herself”.

Watch the full interview:

