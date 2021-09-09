Velázquez appears at IDB, but Spanish suspension prevents Santos debut on Saturday | saints

Defender Emiliano Velázquez can now play for Santos. The record of the 27-year-old Uruguayan appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) late this Wednesday afternoon.

The defender’s first match, however, cannot be this Saturday, against Bahia, for the Brazilian Championship. According to the staff of Peixe, he will have to fulfill a suspension match, which took place in the Spanish Championship.

Velázquez was sent off in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-0 victory over Girona, which guaranteed Madrid’s access to the Spanish first division. The country’s federation confirmed that the athlete had pending punishment, forwarding an official letter to Santos and CBF.

Santos contested the punishment, considering that the automatic suspension, under Brazilian sports law, should not be passed on to other championships. But according to article 66-A of the General Regulation of competitions, once informed by the federation of origin of the athlete’s registration, the punishment must be complied with.

Thus, the player continues improving the physical part, aiming at his debut, which should take place against Ceará, on the 18th, in Fortaleza, by Brasileirão.

The defender was the only reinforcement from Santos who was not yet regularized. Besides him, midfielder Augusto and forwards Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli arrived at the club. Of these, only Baptistão entered the field through Peixe. Augusto was listed for the last two games, but was on the bench.

Velázquez was without a club after his contract with Spain’s Rayo Vallecano ended. His agreement with Alvinegro is until the end of 2022.

In Santos, the Uruguayan arrives to reinforce the sector that lost, since the beginning of the year, Lucas Veríssimo, who went to Benfica-POR, and Luan Peres, sold to Olympique de Marseille-FRA. The cast also includes Luiz Felipe, Robson Reis, Wagner Leornado, Danilo Boza and Jhonnathan, as well as Kaiky, who is recovering from injury.