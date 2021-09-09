Victor Pecoraro is announced as a participant

Victor Pecoraro was announced as one of the participants in “The Farm 2021”. Record TV started releasing today the list of pedestrians for the 13th edition of the reality show.

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Victor Pecoraro, 35, actor (Interpreta Eduardo, in Balacobaco, at Rede Record) Image: Michel Angelo/Record Disclosure

special wedding

In a 13-year relationship with influencer Renata Müller, Victor revealed that he was quick to ask his wife to marry him. “We dated for four months, I already asked in marriage and we had a child in the same year. It’s like that with me”, joked the actor, during the presentation of the participants in “Hoje Em Dia”. The two are parents of two girls: Sophia and Rebekah.

Even together for more than 10 years, in 2019, the two finally made the union official in a ceremony more than special, shown on television. Victor and Renata won a wedding party on SBT’s “Fábrica de Weddings” program.

It has always been a dream to celebrate our union. When we got married, it had only been civil because we weren’t able to have a party. Soon after, Sophia came and the priorities were changing, the bills coming in and increasing… The acting profession is always very unstable. Although the dream was always there, there was no reserve left to fulfill this dream.

Victor told the “WHO” at the time

Invested in policy

Last year, Victor ran for councilor in the municipality of São Caetano do Sul, in Greater São Paulo. The actor, however, received only 71 votes and was not elected.

“My city does not have good service for the arts. I had a social project for the resocialization of homeless people, but it didn’t go ahead”, explained Victor, in “Hoje Em Dia”.

I got a considerable amount of votes. In five days, 71 votes? I see it as a great start to a start in politics. I wasn’t upset. In fact, I’ve had many experiences with people up close and evolved as a person by listening to the population and their dissatisfaction.

pondered the actor, in an interview with “Notícias da TV”

Confined to a hotel before the show’s premiere, the actor said he accepted the invitation because of the award.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2021”, 13th edition of the reality show, starts on September 14th.