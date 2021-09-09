VIDEO: Passenger in a hurry is caught wearing only a bikini at an airport

An unusual case happened at an airport in the United States and ended up going viral on social networks this week

A scene, somewhat unusual, went viral on social media this week. A passenger ended up becoming “famous” after a video showing her walking calmly at an airport in the United States, wearing only a bikini.

She and her companion seemed in a hurry, boarding passes in hand, but despite her bathing suit, she wore a mask. The information is from the New York Post.

The footage, posted on the “Humans of Spirit Airlines” account, which shares unusual scenes seen at airports on planes and satirizes the airline known as an “ultra-low-cost carrier,” came with the following description: “When you have a party at the pool at noon and a Spirit Airlines flight to pick up at 4pm. At least she’s wearing a mask.”

It’s worth noting that while this is just another typical day at a South Florida airport, you can expect some airlines to deny you boarding. However, there is no standard of dress for boarding an aircraft, but each company can establish its own policies.

Another important point to remember is that the woman wore a mask approved by US regulations and therefore ensures that she will not be fined or even expelled from the plane for this.

See the video: