Video shows bright lights in the sky during Mexico earthquake – World

The earthquake that hit Mexico on the night of Tuesday (7) was the scene not only of destruction, but of a rare phenomenon: flashes of natural light could be seen at night by several residents. Information is from the portal G1.

The records of the lights were captured and released by users of social networks. Some commented, in a playful way, that they were signs of the apocalypse.

In Acapulco, a region hit hard by the earthquake, flashes begin shortly after the earthquake. The light, in a moment, seems to illuminate the buildings on the edge of the city.

Lights common in earthquakes

During earthquakes, it is common for strange lights to appear, although there is no scientific consensus on what causes them — not even whether the phenomenon always occurs in earthquakes.

One hypothesis raised is that the friction between rocks cause electrical activity. The light from this occurrence is not very distinct from the lightning in the sky, which results from the accumulation of electrical charge in the clouds.

In the case of light from earthquakes, the flash is the result of the movement of rocks in soil layers, generating electrical charges when they occur in the vicinity of geological faults on the planet.

According to a statement from the Seismological Association of the United States, the phenomenon has been documented since the 1600s.

According to the website Digital Look, the biomedical Troy Shinbrot, from Rutgers University, managed to reproduce the effect of light in the laboratory. The results of the study were presented at an event of the American Society of Physics.

The experiment consisted of shaking tanks with various substances – from flour to glass balls. They were shaken with the intention of creating cracks. According to the biomedic, the friction of the agitation caused hundreds of volts of electricity, as well as the movements of the Earth’s surface.

The geologist Austin Elliot, from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the geological service of the United States, said that the flashes seen in Mexico were due to the impact of the earthquake in the electricity grid, according to the portal Metsouth, publication on meteorological information.

“Let’s clarify what we’re seeing: these blue-green point source flashes are electrical arcs between power distribution lines as they come into contact while swinging,” he explained via Twitter.

“They short-circuit distribution lines and overload voltage transformers, causing strong, bright explosions and shutting down power. It’s a very common phenomenon in high winds and earthquakes, a result of human infrastructure,” he continued.