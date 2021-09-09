Video shows moment when ex-BBB Fernanda Keulla is attacked by alligator in Pantanal de MS | Mato Grosso do Sul

Former BBC and presenter Fernanda Keulla was attacked and almost bitten by an alligator in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. She participated in a Food Safary – a type of tourism that mixes trips to exotic places with appreciation of the local cuisine, in a recording for the online travel channel Hey Ho, on a farm in Aquidauana, in June this year, when the attack took place.

The video with the alligator attack was recorded by the program’s team. This Wednesday (8) it went viral on social networks. See the images above.

The images show that during the filming, Fernanda approaches the riverbank where the animal was and is attacked. The ex-BBB told what she felt at the time.

“I was in Pantanal to record for a travel channel where I am a presenter. And one of the mandatory tours of the farm where I was staying (Pequi) was to get to know the alligators. I’m a very brave person, I’m not afraid of anything, but the alligator caught everyone there by surprise”, he said.

Singer warned about the alligator

on recording she was accompanied by Munhoz, from the sertaneja duo with Mariano. He was the one who called attention to the animal’s approach.

“We took everything as a joke, I wasn’t scared. And it was my friend Munhoz who tried to save me there at the time, but it wasn’t necessary. I kept the moment in my memory and it is immortalized in the program’, says Fernanda, who laughs when talking about the unusual situation.

Ex-BBB warns about preservation

In addition to getting to know the delights of local cuisine alongside chef Paulo Machado, author of the book Cozinha Pantaneira, and winner of the Battle of Estrogonofe, by Fantástico (2018), the ex-BBB got to know the crystal clear waters of Bonito.

“As much as I knew it was a rich, exuberant place, I didn’t know the Pantanal. So it was my dream. And this diversity, both of animals and vegetables, made me impressed and, above all, aware of the importance of preserving this ecosystem”, he said.

1 of 1 Fernanda Keulla alongside chef Paulo Coelho Machado — Photo: Fernana Keulla/Personal Archive Fernanda Keulla next to chef Paulo Coelho Machado — Photo: Fernana Keulla/Personal Archive

Fernanda takes the opportunity to make a warns about the preservation of Pantanal animal life, which has been harmed by the fires that occur in the region.

“Alligators, in relation to destruction and droughts, burning, they are very affected. They die, crowd together. And it’s very sad to see a biome that is so balanced having all these problems because of man’s actions. I think it’s very important to talk about preservation.”