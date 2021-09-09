Volkswagen will relaunch an electric 147? Check the ID details. life

(photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure)

Volkswagen presented the ID concept at the IAA Mobility in Munich (Germany). Life, your vision for an entry-level electric compact that should hit the market in 2025. The best price, around 20 thousand euros (in direct conversion, this amount would be R$ 125 thousand), a little cheaper than an up electric in Germany, which costs 21,421 euros, but much cheaper than an ID.3, sold from 35,460 euros.

The look is reminiscent of the first generation of Golf, properly caricatured as a futuristic vehicle. The brand highlights the absence of decorative elements in the body, as well as any complex mix of materials. The roof, made from recycled materials, is lightweight and can be removed for an experience of freedom.

The look is so “clean”, that there aren’t even mirrors, which were replaced by cameras and a screen inside the vehicle. The ID Life was built on the MEB modular electric platform, used from compacts to even vans. This is the first time that a model derived from this platform has front wheel drive.

The electric motor, at least in this concept vehicle, is no fool, lavishing 233hp of power. enough to accelerate to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds. The 57 kWh batteries allow an autonomy of approximately 400 kilometers (by the WLTP cycle), excellent for an urban model.

The interior is also minimalist. The panel is made up of a single piece covered in fabric, with a wooden niche below. The joystick-style steering wheel has a touch screen in the center to operate essential steering functions such as the gearshift. Smartphones or tablets can be connected to the operating system and used to control functions such as navigation.

Benches can be positioned in versatile ways. By folding down the two rows, it is possible to have a bed almost two meters long. If the need is to carry luggage, it is also possible to find an ideal configuration for the seats.

So far so good, we have the concept of an urban, electric vehicle, with a friendly, accessible and versatile design. Until some arguments come into play to sell the car to young people. “When creating the ID. Life, we kept our focus on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more than today, the car of the future will be a symbol of lifestyle and personal expression. Tomorrow’s customer will not simply want to go from A to B, they will be much more interested in the experiences a car can offer,” said Ralf Brandsttter, CEO of Volkswagen.

Deep, isn’t it? And what experiences would these be? According to Volkswagen, the ID. Life is a “reliable companion for digital experiences of various kinds” by offering a video game console, an image projector and a projection screen, which can be used as a cinema or game room. to laugh! Is the executive talking about young people or children?

As far as anyone knows, a young person wants to get out of the house, socialize with friends and have experiences outside the car. It is hard to imagine the application of these concepts by vehicle manufacturers’ marketing teams in real life. Will the boy stop by his friend’s house and call him to play video games in the car? Or is he going to pick up his girlfriend to see a movie in the car in front of the building? “Poor” this girl!