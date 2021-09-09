VW Taos is up to BRL 4,900 more expensive in the 1st readjustment after its debut

About 90 days after launch, the Volkswagen Taos undergoes its first price adjustment.

The increase was R$ 4,200 in the Comfortline version, which cost R$ 154,990 and went to R$ 159,190, and R$ 4,900 in the Highline version, which costs R$ 186,690 from R$ 181,790.

The Taos entered Volkswagen’s portfolio at the end of June to occupy the space above the T-Cross, and compete with models in the small SUV category, such as the Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross. Available in only two versions, it has under the hood exclusively the four-cylinder engine, 1.4 turbo, which produces 150 hp and 25.5 mkg. It is associated with a six-speed automatic transmission with the option of shifting by lever and sport function.

Equipments

Since the entry-level Comfortline version, the Taos is equipped with six airbags, steering wheel height and distance adjustment, LED lights, dual-zone air conditioning with reverse camera, fatigue detector and on-site switch with push-button start. There is also an electric parking brake, four-wheel independent suspension, multimedia center and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Highline, on the other hand, adds adaptive autopilot, LED-illuminated grille, LED headlights with a new technology, IQ Light, which promises greater capacity and better light diffusion. Other items are the cabin with LED lighting with 10 color options available to occupants. There is even cross-traffic warning behind and blind spot detection.