Welington returns to training with the group and approaches back to São Paulo | São Paulo

Left-back Welington trained with the rest of the São Paulo squad this Thursday morning and is closer to returning to the team.

The player had a thigh injury against Palmeiras, at Libertadores, and embezzled the team in the next five games.

Among the others injured, Marquinhos, Rigoni and Arboleda did physical preparation activities. Of these, Rigoni and Arboleda have chances to face Fluminense next Sunday, in Rio, for the Brazilian Championship, but they are still in doubt.

With the week off, without games, coach Hernán Crespo had time to carry out specific jobs by position. This Thursday, with socks, wingers and forwards. The day before, he had paid attention to defenders and defensive midfielders.

In the end, the coach gathered all the players for a tactical and technical training.

Crespo has not yet had confirmation that he will be able to count on the new reinforcements, Calleri and Gabriel. Both have already been presented and train normally, but have not yet had their records published in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. The expectation is that this will be done in time for them to play against Fluminense.

São Paulo currently has 22 points at the Brazilian Nationals, in 15th position, in 18 games. The team is six points behind Corinthians, which opens the G-6, but has 19 games.

The team will not have Igor Vinicius in Sunday’s game, as the full-back is suspended. On the other hand, it must count on Daniel Alves, who is with the Brazilian team that, this Thursday, faces Peru, in Recife, in the qualifiers.