Weverton celebrates new chance as first-team player and wants to forget about the game against Argentina | Brazilian Team

Goalkeeper Weverton will once again be the national team’s starting lineup this Thursday, when Brazil faces Peru, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The match, which takes place at 9:30 pm (GMT) and is valid for the tenth round of the competition , will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge .

Chosen to give a press conference on the eve of the clash, Weverton celebrated yet another opportunity with the hopscotch – it will be his seventh game for the senior national team – and spoke of his pride in defending the national team.

– Happy with the opportunity. It’s a great pride. Today, before coming to train, I was taking a shower, remembering that there are some sensations in life that we have to value a lot. I remember that, when I was a child, I went to school, there we were taught to sing the national anthem, and we sang with pride. Today, wear the national team’s shirt and sing your country’s anthem again, now representing thousands and thousands of fans. This is priceless, it is a joy, an enormous satisfaction, to have the opportunity to take the field, hear the anthem and represent millions makes you look back and see that all your effort and dedication were worth it. What I want is to do my best on the field and enjoy it because this is a very special moment that can turn into a good performance and help, which is my goal – said the goalkeeper.

Weverton benefited from the absences of Alisson and Ederson, who were not released by Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

– Everyone knows how competitive it is, in all sectors of the national team. Whenever we have the opportunity, we have to try to do our best. Whether sometimes I come and have the opportunity to play, like now, or the other times I haven’t, it’s always doing my best, adding value, adding good things in here, doing good training, making it as difficult as possible for my teammates, to prepare them well. Being able to enjoy every moment, whether playing or just in training. It’s being able to enjoy, enjoy, and it’s up to the committee, which does an excellent job of observing, seeing who’s at the best moment and deciding (who plays). It’s always a lot of work – declared the Palmeiras player.

See too:

+ Brazil trains at Arena Pernambuco; see probable team to face Peru

+ National team accumulates mishaps in the qualifiers, and Tite hasn’t repeated the lineup yet

1 de 1 Goalkeeper Weverton, from the Brazilian team, at a press conference — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV Brazilian national team goalkeeper Weverton at a press conference — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV

The player was also asked about the suspended derby against Argentina and talked about turning the page on last Sunday’s incidents.

– All this was behind us when we left São Paulo, this is a subject that no longer belongs to us. It’s up to us to focus on Peru, which is the next opponent, we did that in the next few days. The team is focused, we know our responsibility, our commitment, to make a great match to perform well and, God willing, to make a great victory

Against Peru, Tite will take to the field the same team chosen to face Argentina, last Sunday, in a classic that ended up suspended.

Brazil’s squad to face Peru is: Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

+ CLICK HERE and see more news from the Selection

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success after seven rounds. Peru, on the other hand, has eight points and occupies the seventh place.

Check out other excerpts from Weverton’s interview:



– This is very important. Having the quality in the ball exit, the athletes count on you. It’s one more player, if you always remember on the way out, we’re always playing with 11 against 10, because the opposing goalkeeper can’t leave the goal to score anyone. When the goalkeeper has this facility and plays well with his feet, it helps this output. I always try to improve this foundation to help. I always like to remember that the main role of the goalkeeper is under the crossbar, but when you have this plus and can help you out, you can make a pass, a throw, an exit to the goal, that makes a difference too.

– We are very happy because, since our arrival, we were very well received, very well treated. We were hugged in a very nice way, to see the fan affection, the joy. We regret it, because we wanted it to be another scenario, not this pandemic scenario in Brazil, to be able to have this heat closer to the fans, to be able to give them more affection, but we are happy, because we have been treated very well since our arrival. We hope to give the best on the field to be able to give this joy to them.