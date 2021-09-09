What is known about the ex-pilot’s health status

The Race Fans website published yesterday (8), some quotes from Corinna, wife of Michael Schumacher, which will be in the documentary about the seven times Formula 1 champion produced by Netflix. The work will be shown from Wednesday (15th).

According to the portal, Corinna stated that the German “is here”, but in a different way. In addition, he stressed that everyone in the family misses Michael.

Schumacher suffered a serious accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. He hit his head on a rock and, even wearing a helmet, fell into a coma. Since then, his family has chosen to keep his health status confidential.

O UOL Sport listed some events that indicate Schumi’s health status. Check out:

After suffering the accident, Schumacher was hospitalized at the Hospital in Grenoble, France, until June 16, 2014. After that, he was transferred to continue the rehabilitation process in Lausanne, Switzerland – where he remained until September 9 of that year. .

On the same day, the former pilot’s press officer, Sabine Kehm, told the press that Schumacher was leaving the hospital to continue treatment at his home, also in Switzerland, in Gland.

Michael’s recovery will take place at his home. Considering the severe injuries he has suffered, he has made progress over the past few months and weeks. However, there is still a long and difficult road ahead. We want to show our gratitude to the entire CHUV Lausanne team for their competent work. We ask that the privacy of Michael’s family continue to be respected and that speculation about his health be avoided

sabine Kehm

On January 2, 2019, the date before Schumacher’s 50th birthday, the German’s family published a statement stating that they were doing everything to help him in his recovery.

“We are very happy to celebrate Michael’s 50th birthday tomorrow with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together. You can be assured that he is in the best hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help you. Please understand if we are following Michael’s wishes and keeping as sensitive an issue as health as ever privately. At the same time, we are very grateful for your friendship and wish you a healthy and healthy year. happy,” says the letter.

The last update before Corinna’s statements was released on September 9, 2019. According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Schumi was taken to the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris to undergo stem cell transfusions with the objective of obtaining a “systemic anti-inflammatory” action.

At the time, experts said the procedure was “totally experimental”. The French doctor Philippe Menaché, responsible for the treatment of the former pilot, stated on September 11 of that year that it was not something experimental.

Mick Schumacher, Hass Formula 1 driver and Michael’s son with Corinna, will also be featured in the documentary produced by Netflix. They will detail the care the ex-pilot receives and his routine after the accident.