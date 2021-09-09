WhatsApp tests hiding ‘last seen’ for specific contacts | Social networks

WhatsApp is working on new privacy features in the messenger. The app will soon be able to allow users to hide the “last seen” notification for specific contacts, instead of hiding the status for all contacts, as is currently the case. The discovery was made by the specialized website WABetaInfo, which found the new option in the test application for iPhone (iOS). The portal, however, claims that the new feature should also be added to the Android app.

READ: WhatsApp will stop working on old phones

Currently, WhatsApp gives users three options to decide who can view their “last seen”: everyone, only contacts or no one. With the update, a fourth item would be added to the list, allowing the individual to select “My contacts except…”. This option frees up the ability to hide the status for specific people, making it visible to other friends.

1 of 2 WhatsApp is testing a function that hides the “last seen” of specific people — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo WhatsApp is testing a function that hides the “last seen” of specific people — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo

WhatsApp: If the contact doesn’t appear online then it’s blocked? Find out in the TechTudo Forum.

According to WABetaInfo, in addition to the “last seen”, the new option can also be implemented in other privacy settings on WhatsApp. The site says that the user will be able to hide from specific contacts their profile picture and the contents of the “scrap” section, which currently can only be hidden in general from all friends.

As usual, activation of the new feature would be implemented reciprocally. In other words, if the user disables the “last seen” of a specific contact, he would also no longer be able to see the “last seen” of that person.

2 of 2 WhatsApp can allow user to hide “last seen” from specific contacts — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo WhatsApp may allow user to hide “last seen” from specific contacts — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

The option to select “My contacts, except…” already exists within WhatsApp in group privacy settings, selecting who can add the user to a group chat, and in Statuses, demarcating who can view 24-hour stories from messenger.

The new privacy option for “last seen” is in the internal development phase on WhatsApp and should soon arrive to messenger testers. For this reason, it is not possible to state that the function will be permanently released for users in general, nor when it will.

Recently, the same site revealed that WhatsApp is testing the option to react to messages, as it already happens in Messenger and Instagram Direct. The option allows users to use emojis to react to messages sent in the conversation, using any face on the keyboard to show their feeling for that content, while a reaction counter is displayed for everyone in the conversation.

With information from WABetaInfo