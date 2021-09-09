WhatsApp will crash on older phones; see list

posted on 09/09/2021 10:15 am



(credit: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP)

WhatsApp released a list of smartphone models that will no longer have access to the app as of November 1st. This will be because the templates are old and will no longer support the messaging app.

According to the statement, phones with Android versions older than 4.1, iOS 10 and KaiOS 2.5.1 will no longer have access to the app.

To find out if your cell phone will still be compatible with the application, just access the Software Information, available in settings.

See the list of models

Apple: if the iPhone no longer supports iOS 10 or higher upgrade

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

Others: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.