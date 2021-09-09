WhatsApp will crash on older smartphones; check which versions will be disabled

Time to buy a new phone… From November 1st, WhatsApp will only work on smartphones with iOS 10 operating systems and later versions, or Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and updates that came after that. The company released a statement on Wednesday (8), stating that it will no longer support models below these configurations.

According to the text, the decision is due to the fact that certain operating system versions run old software that no longer receives security updates, which means that users would be vulnerable to attacks. Additionally, most of these older phones have hardware that is seen as “outdated,” incapable of supporting an app’s advanced features or otherwise delivering a poor experience for people.

In either case, the end result is not desirable, which is why developers periodically raise software and/or hardware requirements that will continue to be met. In 2020, for example, WhatsApp formally ended support for the Windows Phone platform. Earlier this year, the base requirements were raised for iOS 9 as well as Android 4.0 Jelly Bean.

In the statement, the app recommended the use of the following devices:

– Devices with Android 4.1 and later operating system;

– iPhones with iOS 10, available in 2016 onwards (on iPhone 4 and older models, the app will no longer work);

– Some devices with KaiOS 2.5.1 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Find out if your smartphone will have WhatsApp disabled:

iOS (iPhones and Apple tablets)

– Access the “Adjustment” folder;

– Then click on the “General” section;

– Check the “Software Version” information in the “About” option.

Android

– Access the “Settings” folder;

– Look for the “About the Phone” section;

– Identify the operating system in operation in the “Software Information” option.

Remember that, on Android phones, items can have different names, but overall, the “step by step” is very similar.