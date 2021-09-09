WhatsApp will lose support on 43 phones in November; see if yours is one of them

As of November 1st, WhatsApp will lose support on a number of operating systems and thus leave many mobile phones behind. As shown in the Messenger Help Center section, the app will only support iOS 10, Android 4.1 and KaiOS 2.5.1 or higher versions.

The cut applies to about 43 different models, including the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and SE (2016) that haven’t been updated to newer iOS versions. Check out the list of devices from brands present in Brazil that may have support ended soon:

apple

iPhone SE;

iPhone 6S;

iPhone 6S Plus;

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy S2;

Galaxy S3 mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy Ace 2;

LG

LG Lucid 2;

Optimus F7;

Optimus F5;

Optimus L3 2 Dual;

Optimus L5;

Optimus L5 2;

Optimus L5 Dual;

Optimus L3 2;

Optimus L7;

Optimus L7 2 Dual;

Optimus L7 2;

Optimus F6;

Enact;

Optimus L4 2 Dual;

Optimus F3;

Optimus L42 2;

Optimus L2 2;

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD;

Optimus F3Q;

Sony

Xperia Miro;

Xperia Neo L;

Xperia Arc S.

If your device is on the list, don’t despair: suspended support doesn’t mean the app will stop working on your phone right away. What actually happens is that updates will no longer reach the device. The app will continue to operate for some time, but it is likely that at some point it will become incompatible with the platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Another important detail is to point out that the models were cited based on the operating systems in which they were released. However, much of it must have been updated to a newer version — the iPhone 6S, for example, debuted in 2015 with iOS 9 and can update to iOS 14 today. Therefore, the most practical alternative at the moment is to check if there are available builds for download.

Furthermore, if more recent packages are not available, it remains to buy another device. Fortunately, messages and groups can be preserved when migrating from one smartphone to another without much difficulty, as long as the registration number is the same.

Source: WhatsApp, Metro