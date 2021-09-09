WhatsApp will no longer work on some mobile phones

WhatsApp also recently announced that it is testing a beta version (Reuters)

Brands using the Android system will be most affected

LG is the one that will have the biggest losses

Phones with iOS 9 operating system will also no longer run the app

Are you the type of person who tends to keep old cell phones for emergencies or who tends to shy away from new technologies? Well know that WhatsApp will end services on various devices from November 1st.

Phones with iOS 9 operating system (for iPhones) and Android 4.0.4 or lower will no longer support the app. The company also recommends using Android 4.1 and later, iOS 10 and later, and KaiOS 2.5.1 and later.

Read too:

Check out the list of devices that will no longer support WhatsApp:

LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q. Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2; Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2; Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S; ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo; Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

App tests new options for ‘last seen’

WhatsApp also recently announced that it is testing a beta version that allows users to choose from among their contacts who can and cannot see the ‘last seen’ option.

This functionality lets the user’s contacts know when the last time they signed in to the app was. Currently, it is possible to disable this information for everyone, just enter the settings, then Account and then Privacy.

THE novelty, which is in the initial testing phase, would allow to branch the information, so that only the contacts chosen by the user would be able to have it.