WhatsApp will no longer work on some phones; know what the models are

At least five cell phone brands will no longer have the WhatsApp app as of November. Check out which models.

Have you ever stopped to check which operating system version of your phone? Regardless of whether it is Android or iOS, there is a possibility that you will soon no longer be able to use your whatsapp account. The company said the app will no longer work on some older devices as of November (Android version 4.0.3 or earlier, plus Apple’s iOS 9).

They exist five brands smartphone devices that use Android; many, in the version we describe. Before we mention what these cellphone brands and models are, let’s explain how to identify the operating system version of your device.

Version of my Android or iOS: how to check

Generally, the way to check which android version you use is the same for almost every cell phone. You should look for your device’s settings icon. Click on the respective option and search for “System”. Once that’s done, go to “Advanced” and, further down, you can find the option “System Update”.

already stop who uses iOS, you will need to click on “Adjustments”. Then go to “General”. Once this is done, the information part will be opened in the “About” category. You will only need to click on it and check which version of iOS.

WhatsApp will no longer work on some mobile phones

According to the company, at least five brands will no longer have the WhatsApp app (Android version equal to or lower than 4.0.3). Check the device models that will be affected:

LG models

Lucid2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

ZTE models

Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo.

Huawei models

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

Sony model

Samsung models

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

Other brands with Android systems (equal to or less than 4.0.3)

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Lenovo A820.

For iOS system

On the iOS system, owned by Apple, the following versions will be no access to the WhatsApp app: