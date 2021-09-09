WhatsApp will stop running on old phones; see if yours is on the list | Technology

Unsplash/AARN GIRI WhatsApp will not support certain cell phones

Starting in November, WhatsApp for Android will only work on Android 4.1 or higher. The change comes after WhatsApp for iPhone crashed on iOS 9.

“As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and earlier,” says a support page from WhatsApp itself.

How do I find my Android version?

Android 4.0.4 is present on older phones. To find out if this is your case, follow the following instructions, which vary slightly by smartphone manufacturer:

Access your smartphone’s Settings;

Scroll to the bottom and click on “System”;

Go to “Advanced”;

In this section, you can see what your Android version is. By clicking on it, you can see if there are any pending updates.

My Android is lower than version 4.0.4. And now?

If your operating system is a version that will lose WhatsApp support, check if there is an update available and complete it. If not, the messenger recommends transferring the app to a “compatible device”.

If transferring from Android to Android, you can save the entire conversation history. If the option is to leave WhatsApp, you can export conversations and save them on another device, such as a computer.