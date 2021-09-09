WhatsApp will stop working on cell phones from November 1st

As of November 1st, the WhatsApp instant messaging app will no longer work on several smartphones. WhatsApp itself released the query to a list of 40 cell phones that very soon no longer had access to the messenger.

According to experts, the list made available refers to cell phones considered too outdated to continue receiving updates for the application to work normally and more securely.

Cell phones that will no longer have WhatsApp

With regard to cell phones with the Android system, all smartphones with versions older than 4.1 no longer have access to WhatsApp. In the case of smartphones with iOS system, mobile phones with iOS 10 and KaiOS 2.5.1 system will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Check out the list of cell phones that will be left out of WhatsApp:

apple – iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung – Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

LG – LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE – ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Huawey – Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony – Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

other devices – Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

Recommendation

If your cell phone is among those listed, there is not much you can do, or the user will have to use another instant messaging application or it will be necessary to change the cell phone.