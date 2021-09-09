where to watch, game schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The duel against Peru ends Brazil’s participation in the first of two triple rounds of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (Qatar). The ball starts at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday (9), at Arena Pernambuco, for the 10th round of the competition.

The performance of three games (instead of two) in the FIFA dates (period for matches between national teams) of September and October was the alternative found to accommodate duels that initially would be in March, but were postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic (covid -19). The first commitment took place last Thursday (2), with a Brazilian victory over Chile by 1-0 at the Monumental de Santiago stadium, in the Chilean capital.

Last Sunday (5), the match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, would make up for the postponed match of the sixth round. The match, however, was interrupted with five minutes of the ball rolling by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), because four Argentine national team athletes entered the field after having, according to the agency, violated health rules that prevent the entry of people who have been in England for the past 14 days. They would have denied passage through English territory, despite playing in the local league. The duel was suspended.

For the triple round, coach Tite could not count on players previously called up, but who were not allowed to appear for the selection by the English clubs they defend: goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, defender Thiago Silva, defensive midfielders Fred and Fabinho and the forwards Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Raphinha. Later, he lost midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom, who trained with the group, but had the laps requested by Zenit (Russia). To make up for the absences, goalkeepers Everson and Santos, defender Miranda, midfielders Edenílson and Gerson and forwards Hulk, Vinícius Júnior and Artur were called.

The most recent casualty is defender Marquinhos, who would serve a suspension against Argentina and would be available to face Peru. The defender was released amid uncertainty as to whether he would be fit or not for Thursday’s game, after the episode in São Paulo. With that, Tite will choose the same team that started the duel with the Argentines, as confirmed in an interview, with: Weverton; Danilo, Lucas Veríssimo, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá and Éverton Ribeiro; Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa.

Brazil leads the Qualifiers with seven victories in seven games and 21 points won. Peru, in turn, is in seventh place, with eight points. Last Thursday, Ricardo Gareca’s team came out ahead, but went 1-1 with Uruguay at the Nacional de Lima stadium, in the Peruvian capital. On Sunday, in a late match of the sixth round, Blanquirroja beat Venezuela 1-0, again at home.

The coach must repeat the base that played in both games. Doubt is on the attack. Paolo Guerrero started on Thursday, while Gianluca Lapadulla, suspended against Uruguay, resumed his starting position against Venezuela, but gave way to Internacional’s center forward over the 90 minutes. The probable formation of Gareca will have: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Anderson Santamaría, Alexander Callens and Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Andre Carillo, Cristian Cueva and Edison Flores; Gianluca Lapadulla (Paolo Guerrero).

In the previous duel between Brazilians and Peruvians for the qualifiers, on October 13 of last year, Tite’s team won 4-2, in Lima, for the second round. Forwards Neymar (three) and Richarlison scored for Brazil, while Carillo and Tapia scored for the hosts.

Since then, the teams have met twice in the last Copa America, both at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. In the first phase, Brazil thrashed 4-0 (in addition to Richarlison and Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and full-back Alex Sandro left their marks). In the semifinals, the escrete from Canarinho won 1-0, a goal by midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Where to watch Brazil vs Peru

SportTV and TV Globo